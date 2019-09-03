TODAY 9.3
Community Market — 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Produce, homemade crafts, beer, food and more.
Big Meadow Creek Reflections — 5:30-7 p.m., Big Meadow Creek Alpacas, 1021 McKeehan Road, Troy. Hosted by Palouse Land Trust, Latah County Historical Society and Idaho Fish and Game. Steelhead habitat recovery news. History and heritage of Neuman Easement. Family-friendy.
Palouse Patchers meeting — 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Local fabric artist Cori Dantini presenting. Open to the public.
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m., Rico’s Pub, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Prizes, games and giveaways. Pullman’s longest running trivia event. Money raised goes to the local Habitat for Humanity.
WEDNESDAY 9.4
Cup O’ Joe — 10-11 a.m., Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Highlighting Three Forks Bike and Brew with owner Scott McBeath. Coffee and refreshments provided.
Moscow Garden Club meeting — 12:45 a.m., Trail residence, 1375 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Free and open to the public. Info: Kathylu Szabo (208) 301-0916.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Live music. Locally grown food and products available for purchase.
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink” — 4-6 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU campus, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Artist lecture and reception. Free.
“Marijuana: Evil weed or medical miracle?” — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Professor Rebecca Craft to speak. Free.
THURSDAY 9.5
Whitman County Fair — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, Colfax. Animal judging, art displays, rodeo, etc. See a full list of events at palouseempirefair.org.
“China’s Environmental Courts: An Assessment” — 3:30 p.m., Room 104, Menard Law Building, UI campus, 711 S. Rayburn St., Moscow. Professor Robert V. Percival will speak. Free.
J. Thomas Dickinson — 4:10 p.m., Room 17, Webster Physical Sciences Building, WSU campus, Pullman. Physics and astronomy centennial talking series. Highlighting Dickinson and legacy of Paul Anderson. Free.
Vandal Town Block Party — 5-9 p.m., Main Street, Moscow. Live music and performances, activities, food trucks and beer garden.
“Crafts, Drafts and Facts: Oh crap, I’m lost” — 5:30-7 p.m., Rants and Raves Brewery, 308 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Gail Collins of Latah Search and Rescue Canine Unit to speak. Crafts: paracord bracelets and elderberry wood whistles. Registration is $25 at www.imlost.bpt.me.
Local author book launch — 7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow. 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Author Alexandra Teague will read from her recent poetry collection, “Or What We’ll Call Desire.”