The Idaho Office of Highway Safety is accepting grant applications for federal fiscal year 2024 that aim to eliminate deaths and serious injuries from motor vehicle crashes, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Thursday.
The grants will be used to help fund traffic safety projects.
There was a 19% decrease in traffic fatalities in 2022 the Idaho Office of Highway Safety reported Thursday, down 219 from 271 in 2021.
Local governments, law enforcement, school districts, colleges, universities, and nonprofits are all encouraged to apply. Examples of past grant projects include enhanced police patrols for impaired driving, Seat Check Saturday for child passenger safety, pedestrian and bike safety education, and more.
Grant proposals must focus on influencing positive driver behavior.
“We know most Idahoans want to do the right thing behind the wheel. It’s who we are,” said Josephine Middleton, director of the highway safety office. “These grants are about empowering people by providing the knowledge and resources to make their communities safer places to walk, bike, and drive.”
Applications are open now and close Feb. 28, 2023. Virtual pre-application training is available at 8 a.m. Jan. 25 and 1 p.m. Feb. 2. Anyone interested in the training may email OHSTraining@itd.idaho.gov.