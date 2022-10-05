Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti is touring eastern Washington this week, touting a long-term poverty reduction plan that could benefit rural communities.

Pellicciotti, a former assistant attorney general and Democratic state representative, was elected to the Treasurer’s Office in 2020. He was in southeastern Washington on Monday, talking about the Washington Future Fund proposal.

Also referred to as “baby bonds,” the fund would set aside about $4,000 for every baby born under Apple Health, the state’s version of Medicare.

