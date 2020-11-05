Getting a new Chimney

A crane replaces the 70-foot-tall stainless-steel chimney for the boiler in the Federal Building on Tuesday in Moscow. The original chimney was installed when the building was constructed in 1973.Geoff Crimmins Daily News

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

