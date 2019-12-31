Dozens of local high schoolers and college students with roots on the Palouse came together to discuss college preparedness in an event hosted at Moscow’s 1912 Center on Monday.
Peggy Jenkins, founder and director of Palouse Pathways, which organized the event, said these workshops originally began in 2009 at Moscow High School, but interest was limited and they were only reaching Moscow students. Today, Jenkins said any returning college student and any high school student from the region is free to attend, allowing them to answer questions from a more diverse subset of local students.
“Since our outreach is broader, it made sense to do a communal thing and also not to limit it to kids in a certain place,” she said.
Jenkins said students representing an array of universities across the country, including Yale, Princeton and the University of Southern California were in attendance, though she was quick to say that those attending college locally were welcome, as well.
Helen Donelick, who is pursuing a doctorate in biology at the University of Utah, said she was merely paying forward the help she received when she was applying to colleges as a high schooler.
“Mostly I’m here because people helped me whenever I was looking for colleges, so I want to be that to someone else, as well,” Donelick said. “I think it’s helpful to have former students that are actual success stories, that left the town and made something of themselves, to come back and encourage students to do the same.”
While there were countless discussions centered on just how to choose a college in the first place, other involved students who were worried about how to balance college prep with their current high school classes and extracurriculars.
Joey Cook Gallardo, who is studying Japanese and Computer Science at Carleton College, said time management is key. Cook Gallardo said he still plays sports, maintains good grades and is able to balance all of these activities through careful planning of how he uses his time. He said even scheduling free time for specific segments of the day helps students who have multiple demands on their time stay on task.
“It really helps get stuff done and it helps maintain your sanity, if you’re very busy,” he said.
Garfield-Palouse High School sophomore Denni Fealy said just hearing that it’s possible to balance a busy schedule and still do well has been encouraging. She said she is now planning to explore ways to participate in dual-credit enrollment through Washington’s Running Start program for next year.
“I didn’t think it was going to be possible to do Running Start and be in FFA and (student government),” Fealy said. “Now like I want to go talk to my counselor about if this is an option for me to do next year.”
