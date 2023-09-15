It would be difficult to walk past Paxton Dorigo’s prized rabbits on display at the Latah County Fair and not do a double-take.

On Thursday, a small group gathered in front of one of the cages to marvel at Pele, a 20-pound Flemish giant rabbit. Oblivious to his admirers, Pele rested while Dorigo added another ribbon to his collection of awards.

Dorigo, a junior at Moscow High School, has been raising rabbits for five years. He has become adept at breeding large ones, including a 20-pound French Lop named Nani and an 18-pounder named Kai.

