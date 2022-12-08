Washington State University raised more than $50,000 in donations on Giving Tuesday, which took place Nov. 29.
Giving Tuesday is a global cause, beginning the end-of-year charitable season for philanthropy, according to a WSU news release. The university received 198 donations from the Cougar community that will be spread among 100 funding areas across the institution.
Donations raised from Giving Tuesday will support WSU scholarships, faculty research, programs, facilities, colleges, campuses and more, stated in the release. The institution’s most supported area was the Crimson Opportunity Scholarship Fund, which raised 37 donations on Giving Tuesday. Crimson Opportunity is WSU’s most flexible statewide scholarship fund, supporting students with financial needs in any discipline on any campus, according to its website.