The Gladish Community and Cultural Center building, or at least part of it, has been standing in Pullman since the Hoover administration.
So it requires constant attention from the Friends of Gladish Board of Directors to ensure the aging building is still usable for its tenants, which now number 40.
“One of the primary issues for the board has always been maintenance and upgrades,” said David Harder, president of the Friends of Gladish.
For example, the board is currently exploring how to transform the auditorium into a more effective performing arts center, and how to improve the building’s commercial kitchen.
Currently at the top of the priority list, however, is upgrading the building’s 1.3 acres of roof.
About a decade ago, staff began repairing the leaky roof section by section, and Harder said the massive project should be completed in spring of 2020.
Harder said the old roof sections were damaged by years of Palouse weather. They cracked and dried out in the sun. During the winter, they were burdened by the heavy snow load that can cause issues with water drainage.
It has cost Gladish about $215,000, and the remaining sections of roof will cost another $200,000, Harder said. Harder said the board is fiscally responsible and has been planning carefully to pay for the project. But there are ways the public can help.
Harder said the primary way Gladish makes money is through the rent from tenants, but the public can also donate money to the nonprofit, or become a Friend of Gladish and pay a membership fee.
Aside from the roof, one of Gladish’s big plans includes making the auditorium better suited for concerts and stage productions.
Harder said the board is working with architecture firm Design West to improve the room’s acoustics, and an acoustical engineer will visit later this month. Harder said the board also wants upgrades to the sound and lighting system.
Harder said the auditorium, which holds more than 900 people and is used often by the Washington Idaho Symphony, is an important resource in the community because there are not performing arts venues that size in the region.
He said once the board figures out the details, it will look for sponsors to help fund the auditorium improvements.
Harder said changes are also in store for the commercial kitchen. The kitchen can be rented out by chef’s for their business, and, Harder said, the board is working on expanding it with more cold storage spaces.
He said that should be completed in November.
Friends of Gladish is researching the best way to upgrade the auditorium to a performing arts center at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman.