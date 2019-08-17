Glenn and Helen Smith celebrate 60 years

Glen and Helen Smith will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this month. Glen married Helen Martin Aug. 22, 1959, at Church of the Redeemer in Salmon, Idaho.
Helen was a homemaker, as well as day care and cleaning lady. She is a member of the Xenodican Club in Palouse, supporting the local library.
Glen worked for Mayflower Moving 1960-65 in Twin Falls. He worked for the Pullman Post Office for 27 years as a letter carrier before retiring in 1992, and at Chipman Taylor as a driver for 15 years before retiring in 2008. Glen was a volunteer fireman 1966-1969 in Pullman, a volunteer fireman 1989-2003 in Palouse and an EMT for 9 years in Palouse. He was also an Assistant Boy Scout Leader for 11 years in Palouse.
Glen is an all around “Mr. Fix It” and Helen enjoys sewing and painting. Their favorite couple activity is bowling.
They have three children: Sonia, Renee and Bryan Smith; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.