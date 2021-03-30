The displacement of refugees, asylum seekers and others will be the focus of this year’s Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Program scheduled for today and Wednesday at the University of Idaho.
Elizabeth Cullen Dunn, geography professor at Indiana University Bloomington, will lead two Zoom lectures open to the public.
Dunn will be the featured speaker at the Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium at 12:30 p.m. today. She will discuss “Refugees and Racial Capitalism: What ‘Integration’ in the Labor Market Means.”
Dunn will also present “The Refugee Crisis: Why So Many People Are on the Move, and What We Can Do About It” at 6 p.m. Thursday.
To find links to the Zoom sessions for Dunn’s talks, go to www.uidaho.edu/calendar, and search “Dunn.”