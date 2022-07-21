Glorious Palouse

Moscow’s John Farbo snapped this image last week just south of Moscow. According to Farbo, it highlights the “glorious vivid colors of our cherished rolling hills of the Palouse.”

Moscow’s John Farbo snapped this image last week just south of Moscow. According to Farbo, it highlights the “glorious vivid colors of our cherished rolling hills of the Palouse.”

Tags

Recommended for you