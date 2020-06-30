Going through the rain

Geoff Crimmins/Daily NewsA pedestrian walks through the rain during a thunder storm Saturday in downtown Moscow. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of rain on the Palouse through Wednesday. See the full forecast on Page 6A.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

A pedestrian walks through the rain during a thunder storm Saturday in downtown Moscow. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of rain on the Palouse through Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you