Golden sky

The sky above Mann Lake in Lewiston came to life the evening of Nov. 24. “It’s scenes like this that allows us to paint with light,” according to Jerry Cunnington, who snapped and submitted the photo. Have a great shot of your own to share? Email it directly to photo@dnews.com with the subject line “Reader Photo” and we’ll work to get it published.

