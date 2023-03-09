Goncalves family talks gag order

Shanon Gray

Relatives of one of the Moscow murder victims released a statement on Facebook saying they are confident the Idaho Supreme Court will allow their attorney to speak to the media on their behalf when it makes a decision on the gag order.

The gag order, or nondissemination order, was signed by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall and prohibits law enforcement and attorneys for anyone involved in the case from speaking publicly about the murders to the media.

A coalition of media organizations that includes the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and the Lewiston Tribune filed a petition to vacate Latah County’s gag order on the belief it violates the First Amendment and the ability to provide the public with important information about the justice system.

Recommended for you