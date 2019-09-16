The Gonzaga University Concert Choir performed for a full chapel Sept. 8 at the Monastery of St. Gertrude. This photo was snapped by Theresa Henson and submitted to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.
