Gonzales retires as WSU VP of student affairs

The vice president for student affairs at Washington State University will retire Nov. 15 after being placed on leave nearly two months ago.
Mary Jo Gonzales, who started in the position in 2017, led 22 departments and more than 500 staff in the division of student affairs on the Pullman campus. She’d been on leave since Sept. 1, according to a news release Wednesday from the university.
“I want to thank Dr. Gonzales for her service to our Cougar community,” WSU President Kirk Schulz stated in the release. “We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”
Two days after Gonzales was placed on leave, Schulz appointed Ellen Taylor as interim vice president for student affairs. Taylor previously served as WSU’s senior associate vice president for student engagement in the division of student affairs.
Phil Weiler, vice president for marketing and communications at WSU, declined to answer questions about why Gonzales is retiring or why she was on leave. According to Weiler, the university does not comment on specific personnel matters.
Weiler did say her retirement has nothing to do with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which took effect Oct. 18.
Gonzales is a first-generation alumna known for her advocacy on campus, which helped secure external funding for La Bienvenida, a Spanish language orientation program for future students and their families, among other resources.
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.