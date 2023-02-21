Good Samaritan selling properties in Moscow

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society is selling about 30% of its properties, including a nursing home, assisted living center and two independent living retirement communities in Moscow.
Cascadia Healthcare is buying Moscow Village and Fairview Village Estates as well as the Good Samaritan’s other Pacific Northwest facilities, said Tim Nelson, a principal of Olympus Retirement Living.
The deal is scheduled to close March 1 and will shift the operations from not-for-profit to for-profit, he said, but Cascadia plans to honor the existing contracts for residents.
The names of the facilities will change, Nelson said. The 60-bed nursing home that’s a part of Moscow Village at 640 N. Eisenhower St. will be called Paradise Creek Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. A 36-bed assisted living center and 66 independent living units will go by the name of Paradise Creek of Olympus Retirement Living. The 72 independent living units at Fairview Estates at 403 Samaritan Lane will go by Paradise Creek – Fairview Estates of Olympus Retirement Living.
Good Samaritan was the second-largest multisite senior living organization in the United States as of 2022, according to a Jan. 13 article in Skilled Living News that cited a ranking by LeadingAge Ziegler.
Reducing its footprint will consolidate the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Good Samaritan to seven Midwest states: South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado, according to Skilled Nursing News.
Once the transaction is complete, Cascadia will have 47 skilled nursing homes in the West, Nelson said.
Olympus, the business that operates the senior living communities, will have five properties, he said.
Together, the businesses will have 3,400 employees with about 600 in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. Cascadia and Olympus share the same home office in Eagle, Idaho.
The four owners of Cascadia also own Olympus, along with Nelson, who doesn’t have a stake in Cascadia, he said.
Cascadia already has operations in this area: Aspen Park in Moscow; Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston; Cascadia of Lewiston; Lewiston Transitional Care; Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation; Colfax Health and Rehabilitation; and Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation in Orofino.
Royal Plaza’s independent living and assisted living units are operated by Olympus, Nelson said.
The Royal Plaza facilities became affiliated with Cascadia and Olympus last year, he said.
B’s Bakery off to a brisk start in downtown Lewiston
LEWISTON — Lines more than 50 people deep, including moms and dads pushing kids in strollers, formed at B’s Bakery on at least two recent Saturdays as the business debuted at its brick-and-mortar location.
Cinnamon rolls ($5), cookies ($3.50), toaster pastries ($4.50) and cupcakes ($4) are among the items on the menu.
For now, the business at 812 Main St. is only open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until its inventory sells out.
The owner, Brittin Sager, said she is eager to expand her hours and will do so when it gets closer to summer.
“It’s going really well,” she said. “I am so happy that people are so excited about our bakery and that I’m getting to make treats for so many people in the valley.”
Sager’s interest in baking began when she was a child. Since 2018, she has specialized in pre-ordered cakes for weddings, showers, birthday parties and other special occasions.
That part of the business is temporarily on hold while she gets accustomed to the different demands of having set hours at a building.
Five awards announced by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston
LEWISTON — DZ Designs was named Downtown Champion for 2022 by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, a not-for-profit group that organizes events for the business district.
Three other businesses and one individual also were honored, according to the organization’s newsletter.
Ampersand Oil & Vinegar Taphouse received the Downtown Transformation Award, while Performance Health + Wellness netted the Outstanding Promotion Event Award. The Community Vitality Award went to Grateful Threads.
Sujata Connell won the Vital Volunteer Award. She is the chairperson of BDL’s design committee, a group involved in downtown aesthetics, such as the look of amenities like planters, benches and trash receptacles, said Brenda Morgan, executive director of BDL.
St. Joe’s spokesperson takes job with Clearwater Power Co.
LEWISTON — A former director of marketing and communications at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston has moved to a similar role at Clearwater Power Co.
Sam Skinner is now director of member relations at the electricity cooperative that serves rural parts of north central Idaho, northern Idaho, southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon on a not-for-profit basis. She is continuing to work part time, as needed for St. Joe’s, Skinner said.
“I made the decision to move to Clearwater Power because it was an opportunity that was right for me both professionally and personally,” she said in an email. “Clearwater Power is a great, member-owned company and I’m excited to now be part of both the Clearwater Power and Clearwater Propane teams.”
Skinner holds a number of roles in the community. She is the co-owner of Jeff Skinner Construction and Vista House at Point A. She also serves on the board of the alumni association at Lewis-Clark State College.
Before joining the hospital in 2019, she was the executive director of Twin County United Way for almost five years.
“Throughout my career, I have worked with incredibly talented people who have been willing to share their knowledge and help me grow professionally,” she said. “I feel fortunate that for the past 25 plus years, I’ve held a job that I enjoy while working with people I like being around. It is a good spot to be in.”
Williams is the Tribune’s business editor. She may be contacted at william@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.