Good Samaritan selling properties in Moscow

Elaine Williams

The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society is selling about 30% of its properties, including a nursing home, assisted living center and two independent living retirement communities in Moscow.

Cascadia Healthcare is buying Moscow Village and Fairview Village Estates as well as the Good Samaritan’s other Pacific Northwest facilities, said Tim Nelson, a principal of Olympus Retirement Living.

The deal is scheduled to close March 1 and will shift the operations from not-for-profit to for-profit, he said, but Cascadia plans to honor the existing contracts for residents.