The Good Samaritan Society-Moscow will have a Moscow City Council candidate forum at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the main lounge at the Moscow Village, at 640 N. Eisenhower St.
All city council candidates will have the opportunity for opening statements, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Community members can meet candidates and hear their opinions on local issues. Moscow residents who have questions for the candidates are encouraged to drop off or call in the questions to the Good Samaritan Administration office at (208) 882-6560 by Monday.
Coffee and snacks will be available to attendees during the forum.