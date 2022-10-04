The Nez Perce County Republican Women’s Club is planning a free and open-to-the-public Candidate Meet & Greet forum Oct. 11 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
Republican candidates from District 6 and 7 are scheduled to appear, along with Congressman Russ Fulcher, State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth and lieutenant governor candidate Scott Bedke. Also expected are John Bradbury and Michelle Evans, who are running for the nonpartisan 2nd District judge position.
The candidates will speak and there will be a Q&A session.