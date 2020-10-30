While high school students from Moscow leaned decidedly toward Democratic candidates, a pair of rural school districts — Genesee and Deary — propelled Republicans to countywide victory in all but one contested race in the annual League of Women Voters of Moscow Mock Election.
The mock election took place last week at Moscow High School, Moscow’s Paradise Creek High School, Genesee High School and Deary High School.
Because of COVID-19 concerns participating schools held the election at the individual facilities using their own parameters. All schools in the county were invited to participate. The Latah County clerk allowed the league to use its voting booths and ballot boxes for the Moscow schools.
More than 200 students participated in the exercise, not all students voting for every contested race.
Countywide, Republican candidates overcame strong Democrat support in Moscow to win six of seven contested races. The only Democrat to come out ahead in the election was Latah County commissioner incumbent Tom Lamer, who edged challenger Gabriel Rench, 109 votes to 98.
The remaining Republican candidates — Donald Trump, Jim Risch, Russ Fulcher, Dan Foreman, Brandon Mitchell, and Caroline Nilsson Troy — each rode solid rural support to overall victories.
The top performer among third-party candidates in the mock election was entertainer Kanye West, who garnered 29 votes for president.
Results of the mock election are listed below. In races with more than two candidates, the top three vote-getters are listed.
U.S. PresidentLatah County — Donald Trump (R) 102, Joe Biden (D) 80, Kanye West (I) 29; Moscow — Biden 65, Trump 39, West 17; Genesee/Deary — Trump 63, Biden 15, West 12.
U.S. SenatorLatah County — Jim Risch (R) 99, Paulette Jordan (D) 78, Natalie Fleming (I) 20; Moscow — Jordan 66, Risch 40, Fleming 14; Genesee/Deary — Risch 59, Jordan 12, Fleming 6.
U.S. RepresentativeLatah County — Russ Fulcher (R) 122, Ridy Soto (D) 76, Joe Evans (L) 20; Moscow — Soto 60, Fulcher 52, Evans 13; Genesee/Deary — Fulcher 70, Soto 16, Evans 7.
Dist. 5 State SenatorLatah County — Dan Foreman (R) 117, Dave Nelson (D) 104; Moscow — Nelson 74, Foreman 53; Genesee/Deary — Foreman 64, Nelson 30.
Dist. 5 State Representative ALatah County — Brandon Mitchell (R) 132, Dulce Kersting-Lark (D) 88; Moscow — Kersting-Lark 75, Mitchell 52; Genesee/Deary — Mitchell 80, Kersting-Lark 13.
Dist. 5 State Representative BLatah County — Caroline Nilsson Troy (R) 126, Renee Love (D) 78, James Hartley (C) 15; Moscow — Love 63, Troy 56, Hatley 7; Genesee/Deary — Troy 70, Love 15, Hatley 8.
Latah County Commissioner 3Latah County — Tom Lamar (D) 109, Gabriel Rench (R) 98; Moscow — Lamar 85, Rench 40; Genesee/Deary — Rench 58, Lamar 24.