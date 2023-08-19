Latah County Republican Chairman Dan Schoenberg on Friday released an official statement after his group reprimanded Republican Rep. Lori McCann over her voting record.
Thankful for McCann’s willingness and cooperation, the Latah County Republicans hope the censure and feedback provided by its central committee will “bring her future votes into alignment with Republican principles,” the statement reads.
The Latah County GOP held a hearing Tuesday during which it censured McCann over her voting record during this year’s Idaho Legislative session.
The hearing began with objections to 13 of McCann’s votes in the House. After debating the issue, the central committee reduced the number to five.
The committee ultimately decided to censure McCann for those five votes, in which she decided against all bills: HB 314, a library bill; HB 265, a drag show bill; HB 155, a vaccine prohibitions bill; HB 259, an absentee ballot bill; and HB 273, a property tax budget bill.
McCann had already received rebukes from the Nez Perce County Republicans in March and the Lewis County Republicans in April. McCann’s district includes all Latah and Lewis counties, as well as part of Nez Perce County.
McCann released a statement addressing the censure Wednesday evening. She stated she was disappointed, but not surprised by the committee’s vote.
She disagrees with the Latah County Republicans in regard to not following the Idaho GOP platform. She stated she won’t be intimidated, but is willing to work toward better solutions.
The Republican Party’s rules state that on the first violation there can be no penalties.
The Latah County GOP believes censuring a representative is a serious matter, and is focused on promoting true and helpful communication, according to the statement.
The process called for the precinct committee members and precinct officers of the central committee, both elected by the constituents in their precinct, to form a special investigative committee after receiving a complaint about McCann.
Over the course of three months, a review was conducted by the committee into 16 alleged violations that were reduced to 13 charges. McCann was then invited to a hearing where the central committee listened to her decision behind each objected vote before making a decision on her censure.
Hearings are meant to promote fairness in dealing with all elected representatives, as well as give direction on what the party values and promotes, the statement said. Another goal was to promote conversation on some of McCann’s voting patterns that conflict with the party’s principles, according to the statement.
“Throughout this hearing process, our goal has been to open lines of communication between representative McCann and the Latah County Republicans and the Central Committee,” the statement said. “Our goal is to work together with all of our elected representatives.”