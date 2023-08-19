Latah County Republican Chairman Dan Schoenberg on Friday released an official statement after his group reprimanded Republican Rep. Lori McCann over her voting record.

Thankful for McCann’s willingness and cooperation, the Latah County Republicans hope the censure and feedback provided by its central committee will “bring her future votes into alignment with Republican principles,” the statement reads.

The Latah County GOP held a hearing Tuesday during which it censured McCann over her voting record during this year’s Idaho Legislative session.

