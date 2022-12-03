GOP’s Joe Kent contests results of 3rd Congressional District race

FILE - Republican candidate for Washington's 3rd Congressional District Joe Kent drops off his ballot at the Clark County Elections Office in Vancouver, Wash., Nov. 8, 2022. Kent's campaign said Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 that it intends to request a machine ballot recount of the counties within southwest Washington state's 3rd Congressional District. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP, File)

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican Joe Kent’s campaign said Friday it intends to request a machine ballot recount of the counties within southwest Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District.

“We believe the election workers did their best to ensure a fair election and count the ballots accurately,” his campaign said in a statement. “But given the close margin between the two campaigns, technical issues with the signature verifications software, and the obligation we have to our supporter to ensure certainty about the outcome, we believe a second tabulation is in order.”

The Kent campaign didn’t respond to a request to clarify its concern about signature verification software, The Columbian reported.

