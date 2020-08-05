U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., will face off against Democrat Dave Wilson in Washington’s general election for the 5th Congressional District seat.
The incumbent congresswoman earned 50.2 percent of the vote during the primary election’s initial results Tuesday. She received 49.7 percent of the vote in Whitman County, while Wilson earned 24.8 percent.
There was no drama in the other races for Whitman County.
All candidates for Whitman County commissioner and Washington’s 9th Legislative District will advance to the general election.
Washington’s top-two primary system means the two candidates who receive the most votes in any given race will advance to the general election, regardless of political party.
Incumbent Art Swannack will run unopposed on the November ballot for the Whitman County Commissioner District 1 seat.
Incumbent Commissioner Dean Kinzer will face Tom Handy, of Pullman, for the District 2 seat. On Tuesday, Whitman County’s initial results showed Handy leading Kinzer with 51.2 percent of the vote.
Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey will run unopposed in the general election.
In the 9th Legislative District races, Sen. Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) is running against Jenn Goulet, a Democrat from Pasco, for the 9th Legislative District in the general election. He received 67 percent of the district’s vote Tuesday. In Whitman County, so far he has received 57 percent of the vote and Goulet has received 42.5 percent.
Rep. Mary Dye (R-Pomeroy) will run for reelection in the House of Representatives against Brett Borden, a Libertarian from Pullman. Dye received 77.3 percent of the vote in the district and 69 percent in Whitman County. Bordent received 27.8 percent in Whitman County.
Rep. Joe Schmick (R-Colfax) is running unopposed.
According to the Whitman County Auditor’s website, there are still 3,000 votes left to be counted and the next count will take place today.