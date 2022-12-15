Gov. Inslee proposes 12% spending hike

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing a nearly $7.5 billion, 12% increase in state spending during the next biennium, including $4 billion to combat homelessness.

Inslee discussed his 2023-25 budget recommendations during a news conference in Olympia on Wednesday.

“This is a budget I believe addresses the needs of the state of Washington, that acts with urgency, audacity and at a scale we need to address our challenges,” he said.

