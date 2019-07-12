Idaho Gov. Brad Little is accepting applications through July 19 for two positions he will appoint to the Bovill City Council, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
Three of four city council members recently resigned. Little will appoint two of the vacancies to establish a quorum of the council.
The appointments will be effective until the next city election, at which time the position will be filled for the balance of the original term.
Applicants must be a qualified elector and a resident within the Bovill city limits. The appointment application is available at www.gov.idaho.gov/appointments/.
Questions about the appointment application process can be directed to Zach Forster, special assistant for appointments, by calling (208) 334-2100. Applications and resumes must be e-mailed to Zach.Forster@gov.idaho.gov by 5 p.m. MDT July 19.