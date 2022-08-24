Governor calls for special session next week

Associated Press<text>Idaho Gov. Brad Little, with a delegation of lawmakers, Tuesday announced a special session of the Legislature to address tax relief at Ranch Market in East Boise. The session is planned for Sept. 1.</text>

 Associated Press

Immediate and ongoing tax relief, plus a big boost in education funding, will be the focus of a special session of the Idaho Legislature next week.

Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation Tuesday calling for the session, which begins at 7 a.m. PDT Sept. 1.

“We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing impacts of historic inflation on Idaho families and schools,” Little said during a news conference. “Idaho’s powerful economic engine, combined with years of fiscal conservatism in state government, mean tax revenues have outpaced government spending. … With the emergency before us, we’re going to give (the surplus) back to the people and help our schools.”

