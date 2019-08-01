LEWISTON — It wasn’t quite vigilante justice, but a Lewiston business owner helped law enforcement locate a stolen trailer with a GPS to the exact location where it was being stashed.
Travis Knox, of Knox Concrete, said he showed up at a job site at 12th Street and Warner Avenue on the morning of July 22 and couldn’t find a trailer filled with tools. Knox and his workers are building a roundabout in anticipation of increased traffic to the new Lewiston High School in the Orchards.
Knox said he called around to other work crews to see if they borrowed the trailer but eventually determined it was stolen. Thankfully, Knox invested in a GPS tracker for his fleet of vehicles and a suite of electronics that show locations, miles traveled, gas left in the tank and whether a vehicle is due for an oil change. Rather than a tuneup, the tracker pinpointed the location of the stolen trailer between Juliaetta and Kendrick.
Knox said the residence the tracker identified is in Nez Perce County. He informed local law enforcement, and Nez Perce County deputies and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to the area off of State Highway 3. Since the location was on tribal land and the suspect was an enrolled tribal member, the investigation shifted to tribal police.
The tracker pinpointed the trailer, but there wasn’t enough probable cause to initiate a search without a warrant. So Knox traveled with officers to visually identify the trailer, he said.
“It was tucked back off away from a residence and hidden in the trees,” Knox said.
Knox hauled away the trailer, but the three agencies involved in the investigation said that no arrests have been made. Police reports show other allegedly stolen property was found and linked to two other possible victims. Knox said it looked like a motorcycle and other vehicles and equipment were identified as possibly stolen.
“I got the trailer back, so that’s good.” Knox said. “And maybe some of these other folks will get their stuff back, too.”
