Here’s a quick glance at the students the Daily News has featured this spring. Check out each of their stories at dnews.com/class_of_2020.
May 30: Finn Benson, Moscow High School — Soccer goalkeeper’s fondest memories were on the field.
June 1: Charlee Beckner, Potlatch High School — She’ll serve in National Guard, pursue nursing degree.
June 2: Jonah Grieser, Logos School, — Talented pianist and cancer survivor plans to study medicine.
June 3: Regan Zenner, Genesee High School — Record-breaker on the court, looking for broken bones off it; David Phillis, Troy High School — Senior celebrates making it to the finish line.
June 4: Matteya Proctor, Deary High School — She’s a student-athlete described as a role model and leader.
June 5: Dillan Koopman, Kendrick High School — Responsible, creative and driven, he’s ready to enlist; Miranda Mings, Paradise Creek Regional High School — She’s overcome adversity, found ways to succeed.
June 6: Hua Ming Newman, Pullman High School — A history of community service, a future fighting fires.
June 8: Garrett McClure, Pullman Christian School — Athletic, dramatic sides emerge for versatile senior.
June 9: Crystal Parker, Colfax High School — She simultaneously earned HS diploma, college degree.
Today: Kian Ankerson, Colton High School — Class valedictorian works to lead, inspire