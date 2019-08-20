Grand old flag

Old Glory waves in Orofino as a storm rolls in. Kevin Blue of Clarkston snapped the photo and submitted to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Old Glory waves in Orofino as a storm rolls in. Kevin Blue of Clarkston snapped the photo and submitted to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.