Grand old flag

Old Glory waves in Orofino as a storm rolls in. Kevin Blue of Clarkston snapped the photo and submitted to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.

Old Glory waves in Orofino as a storm rolls in. Kevin Blue of Clarkston snapped the photo and submitted to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.

Recommended for you