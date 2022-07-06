The Pullman Regional Hospital has opened grant applications for the Women’s Leadership Guild, the hospital announced. The grants are for regional nonprofit agencies committed to promoting development in women’s and children’s health and wellness.
Applications for the grant will be open until Aug. 1, providing beneficiaries $2,000 in financial aid.
The Guild was started in January 2015 to assist small nonprofit agencies in supporting women’s and children’s health. With 41 members, the Guild has awarded $143,750 total to the hospital.
Guild members were awarded $10,000 last year, providing financial support to the Community Action Center, Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Palouse Habitat for Humanity and YMCA of the Palouse, as well to the hospital’s higher needs, according to the news release.
Applications for the grant and more information can be found at pullmanregional.org/wlg.