Latah County and the Latah Recovery Center in Moscow received a nearly $200,000 grant to help incarcerated Idahoans with a substance use disorder, reenenter in their communities.
According to a Latah County news release, the $198,104 grant comes from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and will fund a full-time case manager responsible for working with clients to apply for education, employment or housing services.
It will also help the Latah Recovery Center add two recovery coaches responsible for providing clients support after their release from jail. Additionally, the money will be used for food and clothing allowances, housing vouchers, medical assistance and transportation options.
The Latah Recovery Center was established in 2015 to help people recover from addictions and behavioral health disorders using peer support and coaching.
According to the news release, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office estimates 90 percent of incarcerated people have or used to have chemical dependencies. It noted there is a lack of resources to help these people transition back into the community and attain basic needs such as clothing, food and shelter.
Since 2002, the Latah County court system has Drug and Mental Health Treatment Court programs designed for adults with a significant substance use disorder coupled with criminal charges related to substance misuse or mental health issues.
Offenders released into the program are supervised by a judge and probation officers as they work to meet their goals and get their charges reduced.