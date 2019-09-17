The Genesee Community Firemen, a nonprofit organization, with the assistance of the city of Genesee and the Partnership for Economic Prosperity, were awarded a $15,000 grant from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation Inc. to help replace defunct heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment in the Genesee Community building.
The LMCF accepts inquiries from any qualified tax-exempt Idaho nonprofit organization, according to its website. Particular grantmaking priorities include rural healthcare, educational programs for children and programs in underserved communities and for underserved populations.