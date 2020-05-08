The Pullman Depot Heritage Center is a step closer achieving its goal of funding the restoration and repair of the 104-year-old Northern Pacific depot building on North Grand Avenue.
The center announced it has qualified to seek a grant from the Washington State Historical Society’s Capital Grants Program to help fund hundreds of thousands of dollars it will take to complete the project. The grant is offered every two years to nonprofits across the state for preservation projects.
“It’s one of the major goals for us to see if we could qualify to get this money,” said Linda Hackbarth, co-chair of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center.
Hackbarth said the center hopes work on the building will begin summer 2021.
The Pullman Depot Heritage Center plans to repair and restore the depot’s exterior brick facade, return the roof to its original design and appearance, and repair soffits, fascia and gutters.
“Our aim is to take it back to its original historic state,” Hackbarth said of the depot, which was first completed in 1916.
Volunteers have been meeting with Design West Architects for six months to determine a plan for the total restoration efforts and cost estimates for each of the project’s five phases.
The first phase of the project is expected to cost $390,000. The center is hoping to receive about $233,000 in grant money from the state and raise local match dollars to pay for the first phase.
In addition to the repair and restoration work, the center is also planning to remove two passenger cars from the depot and send them to a new home. Hackbarth said the cars were not an original part of the depot, but were found in Portland by the depot’s former owner.One car is going into the possession of a Moscow couple, and the other is going to a Colfax couple.
Hackbarth said removing the two cars will expose the front of the building to the public.
“We want the community to be able to see the architecture of the building, which has been hidden,” she said.
The depot typically hosts events that highlight the history of the region, though events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also rents out spaces for local businesses including The Pullman Art Car and EM-Power Cycling Studio.
Those that want to support the depot can visit pullmandepot.org.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.