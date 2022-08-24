Grant would link Moscow, Grangeville

A proposed 95-mile segment of fiber optic cable from Moscow to Grangeville is expected to become reality following the award Tuesday of a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.
Scott Corbitt, general manager of the Port of Lewiston, which received the grant, said the cable is expected to create solid jobs and enrich the local economy.
“The need for broadband on this particular stretch is enormous,” Corbitt said. “It’s one of the least-served areas in north central Idaho. The sky’s the limit. It’s really going to be a positive boon for the economy. We’re pretty excited about it.”
Gina Raimondo, secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, said in a news release that the Cares Act Recovery Assistance grant will be matched with $1.1 million in local funds and is expected to create 120 permanent jobs.
“President Biden is committed to harnessing the full power of the federal government to ensure our nation not only recovers from this pandemic but builds back stronger,” Raimondo said. “This award reaffirms the President’s commitment to increasing internet accessibility throughout the United States and lays a strong foundation for the critical investments we will make to expand high-speed internet thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
Corbitt said several questions relating to the total cost of the project and the actual number of jobs that could be created are still being looked at. But he expects there would be in excess of 120 permanent new jobs as well as services to assist workers who now work remotely from home.
“There’s still a ton of planning to do, basically all the big work. You get the grant and you start to build what you have from that,” Corbitt said. “Obviously we want to get going as quickly as we can.”
Alejandra Y. Castillo of the Economic Development Administration said the investment “will enhance connectivity in north central Idaho, promoting business development while improving the availability of telehealth services, distance learning and public safety.”