Grant would link Moscow, Grangeville

Corbitt

A proposed 95-mile segment of fiber optic cable from Moscow to Grangeville is expected to become reality following the award Tuesday of a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.

Scott Corbitt, general manager of the Port of Lewiston, which received the grant, said the cable is expected to create solid jobs and enrich the local economy.

“The need for broadband on this particular stretch is enormous,” Corbitt said. “It’s one of the least-served areas in north central Idaho. The sky’s the limit. It’s really going to be a positive boon for the economy. We’re pretty excited about it.”

