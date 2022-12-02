BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday announced 11 construction grants to help cities in the state with water and wastewater systems, according to a news release.
The grants are part of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative and total almost $60 million. Among the cities awarded grants are Juliaetta and Genesee. Here are the details on this grants:
Juliaetta was awarded $1.7 million to supplement material and labor cost overruns to its existing project, which consists of rehabilitating replacing its lift station and adding new headworks, new aeration, secondary clarifiers, new dewatering equipment, new temperature and flow monitoring controls, backup generator, composite samplers and temperature treatment.