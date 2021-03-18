The Innovia Foundation on Wednesday announced it has awarded grant money to 13 organizations serving Latah and Whitman Counties.
The foundation awarded more than $1.2 million total to 133 organizations in eastern Washington and northern Idaho.
The grants for Latah County include $20,000 to Families Together, $4,000 to Festival Dance and Performing Arts Association, Inc., $4,000 to Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, $4,000 to Palouse Choral Society, $10,000 to Palouse-Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, $5,000 to Palouse Pathways and $14,000 to the University of Idaho Foundation.
The grants for Whitman County include $20,000 to the Community Action Center, $13,000 to the Council on Aging and Human Services, $20,000 to the Pine Creek Community Restoration Long-Term Recovery Organization, $10,000 to Pullman Community Gardens at Koppel Farm, $4,000 to Regional Theatre of the Palouse and $4,000 to the Washington Idaho Symphony Association.