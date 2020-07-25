Crews closed part of Terre View Drive on Friday as firefighters extinguished a small grass fire near Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
Pullman Fire Department Assistant Chief Ryan Scharnhorst said no structures were damaged by the 0.3-acre fire that occurred approximately 2 p.m. near the intersection of Terre View Drive and Schweitzer Drive.
Scharnhorst said police blocked part of Terre View Drive and rerouted traffic through the SEL parking lot as firefighters put out the flames.
The Pullman Fire Department was on scene for about 30 minutes. Scharnhorst said the fire appears to have been started by improperly discarded smoking materials.