The Great Moscow Food Drive, sponsored by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the City of Moscow Human Rights Commission, will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at three separate locations: next to the bus stop in front of the Moscow Hotel on Mainstreet, inside Safeway and outside of Rosauers.
Donations of non-perishable food, household and toiletry items will be given to the Moscow Food Bank.
Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks can be made out to the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, and mailed to P.O. Box 8613, Moscow. Cash donations will be split between the Summer Weekend Backpack for Kids, a project that provides weekend food packs for children and the Moscow Food Bank. For information, contact Joann Muneta at jmuneta@uidaho.edu.