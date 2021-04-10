Greenhouse repurposing

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsBessie Kolva and her husband, Dave Kolva, disassemble their neighbor’s greenhouse for scrap parts Friday afternoon in Pullman. After a disastrous windstorm in January destroyed five willow trees, as well as a greenhouse on each neighboring property, they made an agreement with their neighbors to take apart the remaining structure to help rebuild their own. The neighbors are planning on replacing the greenhouse with a building made of glass.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Bessie Kolva and her husband, Dave Kolva, disassemble their neighbors greenhouse for scrap parts Friday afternoon in Pullman. After a disastrous windstorm in January destroyed five willow trees, as well as a greenhouse on each neighboring property, they made an agreement with their neighbors to take apart the remaining structure to help rebuild their own. The neighbors are planning on replacing the greenhouse with a glass-made building.

Tags

Recommended for you