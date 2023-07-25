MALDEN, Wash. — Three years after a firestorm burned down most of Malden, the small town grieves again for a family that lost its home during a recent house fire.

“Every person in this town feels hard for that family,” Malden Mayor Dan Harwood said. “We’ve all felt that similar sense of loss.”

Volunteer firefighters from the Whitman County Fire District 7 were called to a structure fire on Main Street on Thursday morning. Bill Tensfeld, director of emergency management in Whitman County, said the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Tags

Recommended for you