MALDEN, Wash. — Three years after a firestorm burned down most of Malden, the small town grieves again for a family that lost its home during a recent house fire.
“Every person in this town feels hard for that family,” Malden Mayor Dan Harwood said. “We’ve all felt that similar sense of loss.”
Volunteer firefighters from the Whitman County Fire District 7 were called to a structure fire on Main Street on Thursday morning. Bill Tensfeld, director of emergency management in Whitman County, said the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Volunteers from Whitman County Fire District 2 in St. John, District 10 in Oakesdale and District 11 in Steptoe assisted in extinguishing the flames. Harwood said local residents helped volunteers put out the spot fires carried by hard winds.
“I came outside my home to see what was going on and I saw people hosing off my lawn,” Seth Blakeley, a Malden resident, said. “We all didn’t want what happened a few years ago to happen again.”
The fire burnt down the entire structure, broke the family’s car windows and scorched its camper near the home. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the one house, and nearby residences were left untouched, Tensfeld said.
No one was hurt during the fire, but the family was displaced. Harwood said eight children and two parents lost their home, and have been working with the American Red Cross to find shelter.
The home was one of the oldest buildings in town, which survived the Pine City/Malden fire that burnt down 80% of the town.
“It brought back memories,” Harwood said. “We were all very upset. It’s not something you forget.”
On Labor Day in 2020, much of Malden was destroyed by a fire that blazed through the city. The town’s post office, city hall, library, fire station, old gas station and 67 homes were lost.
Now that tally rises to 68 residences.
“I believe the fire has made the community stronger,” Harwood said. “We’re building back Malden better than before, with as much compassion as possible for people who have lost their homes.”
Harwood said community members been working to rebuild Malden. They instituted a water project, adding more fire hydrants around the town and additional water resources like a new well. They’ve also placed high-speed fiber optic around town, fixed gravel roads that were destroyed by the fire and added a cellphone tower.
In August, the town will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a fire station and post office. Harwood said a new community center is in the works, which will house the food bank, library and town hall. He added the building will be equipped with a complete kitchen, to teach people how to cook and hold events.
“We’re continuing to bring the community together,” Harwood said. “Malden isn’t back to where it used to be. There’s a tremendous amount of work to do.”
Blakeley said he was afraid the recent fire was going to burn down his house a second time.
He lost his home in 2020, as well as a 14-acre property he had to sell in order to build a new house. He lives next door to the family that was recently displaced by the house fire.
“God bless that family,” Blakeley said. “Everyone has lost a lot of stuff, including me, to fires here.”
Blakeley said the Pine City/Malden fire was both a blessing and a curse. A lot of buildings that were burnt down were old, and it gave the town the opportunity to rebuild, he added. But the fire was a travesty, he said.
“We had everything this place needed,” Blakeley said. “And then we didn’t.”
The town still hasn’t recovered from the 2020 fire, Blakeley said, though he added he’s impressed with the work the town has done and is excited to see its new improvements.
Nicole Morgan, a Malden resident, created a GoFundMe page for the family that lost its home during the recent fire. The link can be viewed on the Pine Creek Community Restoration Facebook page.
“We’re deeply saddened for this family,” Harwood said. “If anyone can donate, anything helps.”