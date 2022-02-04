Gritman Medical Center in Moscow reported 14 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the past two weeks.
Gritman announced Thursday it has admitted 197 patients with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Since June 1, 80% of its patients with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 40 new cases Thursday in Latah County. They include nine people under the age of 18; five people between ages 18 and 29; 11 people in their 30s, seven in their 40s; two in their 50s; five in their 60s; and one in their 70s.
There have been 5,840 confirmed cases, 518 probable cases and 45 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
Whitman County did not update its daily statistics Thursday.