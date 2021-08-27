Gritman Medical Center reported Thursday that seven patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have been admitted to the hospital in the past week.
According to a news release, 73 people who tested positive for the disease have been admitted for inpatient care since the pandemic began, including 23 since June 1. Of those 23 patients, 14 were unvaccinated and four were vaccinated. The hospital was unable to determine the vaccination status of the other five.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county region Thursday, including 17 in Latah County. This brings Latah County’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 3,549.
New patients include two people younger than 18 years old, two men and three women between the ages of 18 and 29, one man in his 30s, two men and three women in their 40s, a woman in her 50s, two men in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.
Gritman reported there have been 46 positive test results out of 419 tests conducted in the past week, which is a positivity rate of about 10.98 percent. The hospital reported its two-week rate was 13.9 percent, or 108 positive tests out of 777. According to the health district’s website, 17 people have died of COVID-19 in Latah County, the most recent of whom was a woman in her 80s reported Wednesday.
Whitman County Public Health reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, pushing its in-county total to 4,746. Deaths and hospitalizations related to the disease remained unchanged at 54 and 143 respectively.