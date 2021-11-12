Gritman Medical Center reported Thursday that three patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have been admitted to the hospital in the past week.
According to a news release, 156 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been admitted for inpatient care since the pandemic began, including 99 since June 1.
Of those 99 patients, 76 were unvaccinated and 19 were vaccinated. The hospital was unable to determine the vaccination status of the other four people.
Gritman reported there have been 29 positive test results out of 304 tests conducted in the past week, which is a positivity rate of about 9.5 percent. The hospital reported its two-week rate was 8.8 percent, or 50 positive tests out of 568.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District and Whitman County Public Health did not update their case counts Thursday for the region.