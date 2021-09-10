Gritman Medical Center in Moscow admitted six new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, the hospital announced Thursday.
Forty-one people have been hospitalized in Moscow since June 1, and 80 percent of them were unvaccinated.
Gritman also announced it is still not operating in crisis standards of care, which were activated by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare this week in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in northern Idaho counties. These standards of care are used when resources are insufficient to provide the usual standard of care to people who need it.
Each hospital assesses its own situation, and Gritman assured the public this week that its hospitals and clinics remain open and safe for care. It is monitoring the availability of inpatient beds, appropriate staffing, medicines, medical supplies, and equipment such as ventilators.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 30 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases Thursday in Latah County.
The newest cases include six people younger than 18, 10 people between ages 18-29, four people in their 30s, four in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s and one in their 70s.
No new deaths were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 18 deaths, 3,528 confirmed cases and 226 probable cases.
Whitman County on Thursday reported 30 new cases, and no new deaths or hospitalizations. There have been 5,026 cases, 55 deaths and 154 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.