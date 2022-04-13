Gritman Medical Center ended operations at its COVID-19 drive-through testing site Tuesday and moved testing operations into the hospital and clinic system.
The PCR tests collected at the drive-through testing site on Jackson Street in Moscow, which require a physician’s order, are available at every Gritman clinic site. The prevalence of test availability at area pharmacies and other locations indicate there has been a decrease in demand at the mobile location, the hospital announced Tuesday.
Latah County has reported just 25 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths over the last month.
Instructions on how to get a physician-ordered COVID-19 test through Gritman are being given to patients at the time of their visit. Those who experience symptoms of COVID-19 may call their primary care provider or contact their preferred Gritman clinic location for specific testing instructions.
The hospital will continue to monitor COVID-19 positivity rates and may make changes to these protocols in line with federal requirements and the situation in the community. The COVID-19 care unit will also continue to treat patients for coronavirus-related care as is necessary.
The hospital continues to employ strict protocols for entry into the hospital, such as pre-entry screening and a mandatory face covering policy for staff, patients and visitors. More information can be found on the hospital’s website at gritman.org/coronavirus.