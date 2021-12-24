Gritman Medical Center on Thursday reported five patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted to the Moscow hospital in the past two weeks.
A total of 169 people with COVID-19 have been admitted to Gritman since the beginning of the pandemic.
Gritman also reported 31 total positive COVID-19 tests in the past 14 days.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District did not report any new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Latah County. No new deaths were reported, either.
There have been 4,503 confirmed cases, 333 probable cases and 41 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Whitman County did not update its daily COVID-19 statistics Thursday. Based on the latest numbers from Whitman County Public Health and the Washington State Department of Health, there has been a total of 6,216 cases, 238 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.