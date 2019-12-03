The Gritman Medical Center Auxiliary’s 51st annual Holiday Delights fundraiser is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, in Moscow.
The event will feature wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and both silent and live auctions.
Tickets are $30, available through Gritman Volunteer Services at (208) 883-5520, at Bertie’s Gift Shop at Gritman or at the door the day of the event.
Attendees can also purchase $50 raffle tickets at the event to be entered for a chance to win a .50-carat loose diamond from Sam Dial Jewelers. Raffle tickets include a champagne flute.
Event proceeds benefit critical infrastructure, equipment and programming for Gritman.