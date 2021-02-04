Gritman has administered more than 1,500 vaccines

Gritman Medical Center has administered 1,567 COVID-19 shots to 1,007 people since the Moscow hospital first started vaccinations Dec. 18, Gritman spokesman Peter Mundt said Wednesday.
Idahoans 65 years and older were allowed to get vaccinated starting Monday. Gritman held its first vaccination clinic that included people from that age group Tuesday.
Of the more than 1,500 administered vaccines, Chief Medical Officer John Brown said there have been no “significantly life-threatening reactions” from the vaccine. He said one person had a mild anaphylactic reaction to the shot and was treated and released.
Otherwise, patients have experienced typical symptoms associated with an immunization, including fever, body aches and pain at the site of injection. He said the symptoms patients had from the COVID-19 vaccine are comparable to symptoms from the tetanus or influenza vaccine.
“I really would encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they can,” Brown said. “If they have any concerns about their individual health situation, they should talk to their provider about whether it’s in their interest to get the vaccine. But I think from the public health standpoint, this is a game changer and if everybody can get vaccinated as soon as they can, we see a good chance of stopping the perpetuation of this pandemic.”
Mundt said COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Idaho is under the authority and direction of Gov. Brad Little, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and, in this region, Public Health – Idaho North Central District. He said the federal government provides vaccines to the state. The state allocates them to public health districts, which distributes them to hospitals and other COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the district.
“We will make the vaccines available to the public as soon as they are made available to us, and that is not under Gritman’s direct control,” Mundt said.
Mundt said COVID-19 vaccines at Gritman are not hoarded or wasted.
“Every vaccine that we have here has been put into an arm and there has not been any wasted,” said Connie Osborn, Chief Quality Officer who serves as lead administrator for Gritman’s COVID-19 vaccine process.
Gritman established a COVID-19 vaccine preregistration system at gritman.org/vaccine for those 65 and older who wish to receive the vaccine, Mundt said.
Residents fill out and submit a simple form to be notified of upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
When Gritman receives notice of a new shipment of vaccines, those who preregistered will be contacted by Gritman to register for a clinic. The next clinic is scheduled for Saturday.
Osborn said Wednesday that 1,800 people are preregistered for the vaccine.
Those who do not have access to a computer or internet can call the Gritman COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (208) 883-6072 and leave a message with their name and phone number, according to the Gritman website. A Gritman representative will call them back to help them with the preregistration process.
Mundt said there is no out-of-pocket expense to receive the vaccine whether the patient is insured or not.
In Latah County, Public Health - Idaho North Central District reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing the total in the county to 2,533 cases (2,406 confirmed and 127 probable) since the pandemic started.
Of the 2,533 cases, 2,240 have recovered, 287 are active and six have died from the virus. The 12 new cases include one boy in the 13-17 age range, three people are 18-29, two are in their 30s and three each are in their 40s and 70s.
Besides Gritman, Latah County locations that also offer the COVID-19 vaccine are CHAS Health in Moscow and Northwest Pharmacy in Potlatch, according to the PHINCD website.
The website said Latah County residents and others in the five-county health district can find a provider and make an appointment by visiting idahopublichealth.com or by calling the vaccine hotline at (866) 736-6632 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In Whitman County, five new positive cases of the virus were reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 3,201, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release. Thirty-seven people in the county have died from COVID-19 and 85 have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.
The five new cases include two people younger than 20 years old, one man 20-39 and two people 40-59.
Washington is in Phase 1B of COVID-19 distribution. People can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org.
If eligible, print or take a screenshot of one’s eligibility certificate. Eligible individuals will then be redirected to a new page with information on how to register for local vaccine clinics.
Those not currently eligible to receive vaccinations can sign up for an automated notification when they become eligible.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.