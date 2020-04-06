Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has announced new limits for visitors while requiring all patients to wear a mask before entering the hospital in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In a news release Saturday, the hospital said patients who do not have a mask will be provided with one upon arrival. The release said the hospital’s mask supply will be restricted to patients, staff and allowed visitors.
According to the new rules, no visitors are allowed in any patient room or in the hospital’s emergency department. A single parent or guardian will be allowed to accompany patients who are children. Similarly, one companion is allowed for delivering mothers. Certain exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations, the release said.
Idaho Public Health’s North Central District has not reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Latah County since announcing its first positive case Wednesday.
In the state of Idaho, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed from 1,077 on Saturday to 1,101 on Sunday with the number of deaths remaining at 10, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Washington had 7,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday with 338 deaths, up from 7,591 cases and 310 deaths on Saturday, according to www.doh.wa.gov/emergencies/coronavirus.
In a news release Friday, Latah County officials announced they have activated a countywide Emergency Operations Center to “enhance communications between first responder agencies, municipalities and Latah County departments.”
Whitman County has not updated its count since reporting 11 total cases as of Friday.
On Sunday, health authorities in Idaho’s panhandle reported 44 cases in the region which includes Kootenai, Shoshone, Benewah, Bonner, and Boundary counties.
“Public health experts agree that the true number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 in Washington greatly exceeds the number of COVID-19 infections that have been laboratory-confirmed,” the Washington State Department of Health notes on its website. “It is very difficult to know exactly how many people in Washington have been infected to date since most people with COVID-19 experience mild illness and the ability to get tested is still not widely available.”