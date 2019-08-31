Gritman Medical Center reported in a news release Thursday that it has received multiple reports of fraudulent phone calls being made by scammers posing as Gritman employees and trying to sell medical-related products or services.
The release reminded residents that Gritman may contact patients for reasons related to their care in its hospitals or clinics, but it will never call residents to sell a product or service.
Scammers can easily “spoof” a phone number to make it appear as if the phone call is coming from Gritman.
For questions or if a phone call from Gritman causes concerns, contact the hospital at (208) 882-4511.